11th District Pacific Southwest Public Affairs
News Release
January 24, 2017
Coast Guard Pacific Area Command
Contact: Lt. Donnie Brzuska
Office: (510) 437-3319
Mobile: (510) 333-6297
Coast Guard counterdrug operations fact sheet
The Coast Guard measures annual narcotics removal according to the U.S. Government’s Fiscal Year (FY), which runs from Oct.1 to Sept. 30. The Coast Guard’s newest recording-breaking year was Fiscal Year 2016 (FY16), which ran from Oct. 1, 2015, to Sept. 30, 2016.
Coast Guard counterdrug operations in FY16 by the numbers:
- Cocaine Removed in FY16 – more than 443,790 pounds (200,941 kilograms) (Coast Guard’s new record)
- Cocaine Removed in FY08 – 367,700 (166,785 kilograms) (previous record)
- Value of FY16 Cocaine Removals - $5.9 Billion wholesale
- # of drug interdictions – 282
- Number of suspects detained – 585 (new Coast Guard record up from 503 in FY15)
- Suspects transferred to the U.S. for prosecution – 465 (up from 373 in FY15)
- Smuggling vessels seized - 172
- FY16 self-propelled semisubmersible (SPSS) interdictions – 6
- Total Coast Guard SPSS interdictions – 43 (as of Oct. 12, 2016)
- In FY16, National Security Cutters removed over 85,970 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1.1 billion
- In FY16, medium endurance cutters removed nearly 177,600 pounds of cocaine worth more than $2.38 billion
- Tactical law enforcement teams removed 79,300 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1 billion in FY16
- In an average year, Coast Guard interdictions at sea amount to more than three times the quality of cocaine seized at U.S. borders and within the country combined.
