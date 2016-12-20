CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard is announcing Tuesday a proposal to remove the Fresnel classical lenses from two lighthouses in Wisconsin.

The two lighthouses affected are the Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse in Algoma, Wisconsin, and the Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse in Kewaunee, Wisconsin.

The Fresnel Classical lenses will be replaced with modern light-emitting-diode lanterns, which are more dependable and energy efficient.

The lenses will be removed and preserved. Due to the harsh environmental conditions including temperature fluctuations and ultraviolet rays, the lenses slowly deteriorate. Once removed, the lenses may be loaned to a local museum where they would be maintained in a controlled environment and placed on display.

Comments about the lens removal can be addressed to Wayne Kean, Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit, Cleveland, Ohio 216-902-6258 or Wayne.E.Kean@uscg.mil until Jan. 31, 2017.