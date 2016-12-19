NEW YORK — A Coast Guard Station Moriches boarding team terminated the voyage of a 26-foot aluminum fishing vessel near Moriches Bay, New York, Friday.

During a routine boarding, the boarding team determined that the fishing vessel did not have any lifejackets on board, a major safety violation, therefore finding it necessary to terminate the voyage.

The Station Moriches boatcrew escorted the fishing vessel to Areskonk Creek Mooring Center in Moriches Bay, New York.

"During this time of year, the waters of New York are an unforgiving environment and it's critical that fishermen are prepared for sea with the proper equipment to safeguard their lives," said Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Fusco, a crewmember of Station Shinnecock. "Fishermen can contact their local Coast Guard sector office to schedule a free commercial fishing vessel safety exam. They will not incur fines for violations discovered at the dock and it can save them time and money later by preventing a voyage termination at sea."

Station East Moriches is under the parent command of Coast Guard Station Shinnecock.

For more information on boating safety, go to the Boating Safety Resource Center at http://www.uscgboating.org.