WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced an 82-year-old man Monday from a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast.



Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington were notified at about 12:49 p.m. by the captain aboard the 963-foot cruise ship Carnival Pride that a male passenger was experiencing stroke symptoms approximately 29 miles east of Morehead City.



An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City at about 2:06 p.m.



The aircrew arrived at the cruise ship and hoisted the patient, his wife and a ship’s nurse to the helicopter. They were delivered to Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, arriving at about 4:11 p.m.

"Thanks to the highly professional crew aboard Carnival Pride, all three people were well prepared for the hoist when we arrived at the ship," said Lt. Daniel Reilly, aircraft commander for the case. "As a result, we were able to quickly bring this man to the care he needed."