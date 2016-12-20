BOSTON — The Coast Guard responded to a distress call Tuesday outside of Boston Harbor after a fisherman noticed their captain was unwell.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Boston received a radio call on VHF 16 at 4:15 p.m. from the crew of the 44-foot lobster boat, homeported in Winthrop, MA, reporting their captain was displaying stroke-like symptoms and was unresponsive.

A 29-foot response boat crew already underway from Station Point Allerton diverted and arrived on scene within ten minutes. The boat crew took over CPR, used a defibrillator, and transported him to Reserve Channel where Boston Emergency Medical Services was waiting.

The captain was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It is always hard to lose a loved one, especially during this time of year, and our hearts go out to the crew and the captain's family," said Lt. John Gustus, the command duty officer at Sector Boston.