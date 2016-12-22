MIAMI - The Coast Guard is searching Thursday for a man who went overboard from the Independence of the Seas cruise ship approximately 33 miles southeast of Key Largo.

Watch standers with the Coast Guard Sector Key West command center received notification from the Independence of the Seas crew at 1:49 a.m. Thursday that a 22-year-old man was reportedly seen going overboard from the 12th deck.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew, a Station Islamorada boat crew and the Cutter Margaret Norvell crew are assisting in the search.

