The Coast Guard medevaced a 46-year-old man from the motor vessel E. R. Calais near Port Sulphur, Louisiana, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 3:25 a.m. that Cesar Matutina had sustained a hand injury aboard the motor vessel.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat-Medium boatcrew at 3:31 a.m.

The boatcrew arrived on scene at 4:25 a.m. and transferred Matutina to Emergency Services in Venice, Louisiana. He was further transferred to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

He was reported in stable condition.