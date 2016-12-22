|
8th District Heartland Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
December 22, 2016
U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District External Affairs
Coast Guard medevacs man from motor vessel
The Coast Guard medevaced a 46-year-old man from the motor vessel E. R. Calais near Port Sulphur, Louisiana, Thursday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 3:25 a.m. that Cesar Matutina had sustained a hand injury aboard the motor vessel.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat-Medium boatcrew at 3:31 a.m.
The boatcrew arrived on scene at 4:25 a.m. and transferred Matutina to Emergency Services in Venice, Louisiana. He was further transferred to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
He was reported in stable condition.
