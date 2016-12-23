BOSTON — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returned home Friday after a 65-day patrol in the North Atlantic.

The 100-member crew was tasked with enforcing federal and international fishery laws as well as conducting homeland security operations.

The crew of the Escanaba conducted 61 living marine resource boardings ensuring the sustainability of resources in the North Atlantic. They also coordinated with Station Southwest Harbor and Maine Marine Patrol to conduct safety operations among the northeast lobster fleet.

During their patrol, the Escanaba also conducted a search and rescue operation for three people aboard the sailing vessel Allego Vela. The vessel struck a submerged object and needed assistance. After finding the vessel, the Escanaba transported the three people and the vessel safely back to Boston.

“We conducted quality boardings and rescued three people in distress,” said Cmdr. Patrick Peschka, commanding officer of the Escanaba. “The crew should be extremely proud of what they have accomplished over the past two months.”