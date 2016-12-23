Skip to Content

December 23, 2016


Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba home for the holidays

The crew of the Escanaba lowers their small boat into the water during their on Sat., Nov. 12, 2016 during their North Atlantic patrol. The Escanaba conducted 61 boardings during their 65-day patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) A 47-foot Motor Life boat crew from Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor and Maine Marine Patrol pulls alongside the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba Thurs., Dec. 10, 2016 during the Escanaba's North Atlantic patrol. The crew of the Escanaba worked with Maine Marine Patrol and Station Southwest Harbor to conduct living marine resource boardings in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Quade (left) and Seaman Tate Laporte (right) gear up Sat., Dec. 12, 2016, on the flight deck of Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba. They are part of the small boat crew going underway to conduct living marine resource boardings during the Escanaba's 65-day patrol in the North Atlantic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

BOSTON — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returned home Friday after a 65-day patrol in the North Atlantic.

The 100-member crew was tasked with enforcing federal and international fishery laws as well as conducting homeland security operations. 

The crew of the Escanaba conducted 61 living marine resource boardings ensuring the sustainability of resources in the North Atlantic. They also coordinated with Station Southwest Harbor and Maine Marine Patrol to conduct safety operations among the northeast lobster fleet.

During their patrol, the Escanaba also conducted a search and rescue operation for three people aboard the sailing vessel Allego Vela. The vessel struck a submerged object and needed assistance. After finding the vessel, the Escanaba transported the three people and the vessel safely back to Boston.

“We conducted quality boardings and rescued three people in distress,” said Cmdr. Patrick Peschka, commanding officer of the Escanaba. “The crew should be extremely proud of what they have accomplished over the past two months.”

