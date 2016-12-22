NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard towed an 18-foot vessel with two people and one dog aboard near St. Bernard, Louisiana, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at approximately 6:05 p.m. about a disabled vessel requesting assistance in Drum Lake.

Sector New Orleans directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 24-foot Special Purpose Craft boatcrew at 6:35 p.m. The boatcrew was unable to reach the disabled vessel due to water depth. Sector New Orleans then directed the launch of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at 11:10 p.m.

The MH-65 helicopter crew arrived on scene at 12:11 a.m. and lowered their rescue swimmer to assist the mariners in moving the disabled vessel into navigable waters to allow the boatcrew to place the vessel in tow.

The vessel was towed and moored to Breton Sound Marina in St. Bernard, Louisiana, at 3:40 a.m. Thursday morning.