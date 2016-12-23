MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended their search at 5:44 p.m. Friday for a man who fell overboard from the Independence of the Seas cruise ship.

Nathaniel Skokan, 22, was reportedly seen going overboard from the 12th deck Thursday.

"We want to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Skokan" said Chris Eddy, search and rescue technical specialist at the Coast Guard 7th District. "The decision to suspend a search is never easy, and it is made with great care and consideration."



The Coast Guard's 7th District command center coordinated 38 hours of searching with Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews, Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews, the Cutter Margaret Norvell crew and Station Islamorada boat crews. The crews covered a combined search area totaling approximately 4,574 square miles.

