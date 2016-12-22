ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard hoisted two men and one woman Thursday from a motor yacht in the Ocracoke Inlet.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington were notified at approximately 5:40 p.m. that the 54-foot yacht Crystal Ball had ran aground in Ocracoke Inlet and was taking on water.

Both an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet responded at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene at approximately 6:25 p.m. and hoisted the passengers. They were transferred to Air Station Elizabeth City, arriving at about 7:30 p.m. The yacht is currently anchored and plans to retrieve it are being scheduled.

There were no injuries or pollution reported.

“Everyone involved worked in a good, timely fashion to get on scene as quick as possible,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton, watchstander at Sector North Carolina. “Thanks to our crews' training, no time was wasted to respond to this situation.”

