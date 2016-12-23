LOS ANGELES — The Coast Guard rescued a 50-year-old male diver Friday at 7 a.m., after he was stranded for more than 40 hours on the backside of Catalina Island.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach command center received a call at 10:45 p.m., Thursday, reporting that an individual aboard a 38-foot sailing vessel had departed Dana Point at 7 a.m., Wednesday, and was headed to Catalina Island to dive. Although the individual was not scheduled to be back at any specific time, the reporting source said he should return by sunset Thursday or by noon Friday.



A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu was launched at 6 a.m., Friday to conduct a “first light search” of the area. A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles also began searching the area for the possible missing diver.



The helicopter crew located the individual on the backside of Catalina Island wearing a black dive suit and waving a orange lifejacket. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was lowered and the individual was safely hoisted and taken to Hogue Hospital in Irvine. The diver was reported to be experiencing symptoms of hypothermia and dehydration.

The diver reported to the rescue crew that he anchored his vessel Wednesday afternoon and after coming up from his second dive, his vessel had drifted out to sea. He attempted to swim after the vessel and realized it was best to swim to shore. He made it to shore around 2 p.m., Wednesday and had zero contact with anyone since. He reported to had spelled out SOS with debris and shot off two flares with no visibility. The diver was rescued by the Coast Guard after he was spotted waving a life jacket in the air.

