WARRENTON, Ore. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 27-year-old male who was swept out to sea near Cape Perpetua, Ore., Thursday.



Coast Guard helicopter and boat crews searched for more than 15 hours alongside Oregon State Police and Yachats Fire departments.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received the report via 911 dispatch stating that the man had fallen in the water and that he was not in sight. The watchstanders then directed the launch of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew forward deployed in Newport, Ore., a Sector North Bend Dolphin crew and multiple 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Siuslaw River and Yaquina Bay.



“Suspending a search is one of the hardest decision the Coast Guard has to make,” said Cmdr. Charles Guerrero, acting commander, Coast Guard Sector North Bend. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends who have been impacted by this tragedy.”



The search may resume pending additional information.



Weather on scene at the time of the incident was reported as 15-foot seas and 10 mph winds.