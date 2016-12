LOS ANGELES — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing male swimming near the Pismo Beach pier Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Los Angeles-Long Beach command center received a report of a possible missing male 100 yards south of the Pismo Beach Pier.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Morro Bay is currently searching the area for the man, possibly of medium height and build. Coast Guard cutter Halibut, a 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Marina del Rey, is en route to assist in the search.