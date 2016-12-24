LOS ANGELES — The Coast Guard has suspended the active search efforts for a missing person near Pismo Beach Pier at 9:11 a.m., Saturday.

At 4:37 p.m., Friday, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Command Center received a report that a man of possible medium height and build was seen struggling to swim near the pier.

Search and rescue crews from San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, Port San Luis Harbor Patrol, California State Parks along with a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Morro Bay, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and Coast Guard cutter Halibut, a 87-foot patrol boat, homeported in Marina del Rey, searched for more than 10 hours within a 77 square-mile area to locate the missing person.

If anyone has any further information, please call the Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach Command Center at (310) 521-3801.