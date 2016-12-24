JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevacked a 72-year-old woman Saturday from the cruise ship Carnival Pride 52 miles east of Savannah, Georgia.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watch standers were notified at 11:56 a.m. of a woman who was experiencing symptoms of pneumonia and was not reacting to treatment. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Savannah medevacked the woman at 1:21 p.m. and transported her to Savannah Memorial Hospital at 2:38 p.m.

The Carnival Pride is a 963-foot cruise ship.

