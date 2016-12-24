|
8th District Heartland Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
December 24, 2016
U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District External Affairs
Contact: U.S. Coast Guard Heartland
Email: 8district-external@uscg.mil
Office: (618) 225-9008
Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male aboard the fishing vessel Captain David 40 nautical miles southeast of Venice, Louisiana, Saturday.
The Eighth Coast Guard District watchstanders received a report at 3:16 p.m. that Andrew Carl had been suffering from seasickness and had become unresponsive.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified and launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew at 4:26 p.m.
The MH-65 aircrew arrived on scene at 5:22 p.m. and transported Carl to Louisiana State University Hospital in New Orleans at 7:46 p.m.
He was reported in stable condition but still unresponsive.
