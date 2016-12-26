NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard air and boat crews are searching for an overdue boater traveling from Panama City, Florida, to Crystal River, Florida, Monday.

Overdue is 52-year-old Scott Albon. He was last seen aboard a 36-foot Carver motor yacht.

The family of the boater notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 6:09 p.m., Sunday. Sector St. Petersburg notified Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders at 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew at 11:27 p.m., Sunday, to conduct a search. Florida Fish and Wildlife and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department launched surface assets.

The Coast Guard Cutter Stingray crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew are searching Monday.

Anyone with information that can assist the search is urged to call the Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-6211.

Photo: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/3076961/coast-guard-searching-overdue-boater