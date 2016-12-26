SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 50-year-old man approximately 27 miles southwest of San Diego, Sunday.

At approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego received a report from the crew of cruise ship Carnival Inspiration stating that a male passenger was experiencing heart-attack like symptoms.

The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon recommended that the patient be medically evacuated and taken to a hospital for emergency care.

A Coast Guard Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched, arrived on scene, then safely embarked the man, his wife and a nurse from the cruise ship.

At approximately 11 p.m., the RBM crew returned to Sector San Diego, where the patient was transferred to awaiting EMS.

He was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest.

There is no imagery available.