NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard found an overdue boater 87 miles northwest of St. Petersburg, Florida, Monday.

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew made visual confirmation of 52 year-old Scott Albon aboard his vessel off the coast of Florida at 3:30 p.m., Monday. Albon was reported in stable condition.

Sea Tow is en route to tow Albon back to St. Petersburg, Florida.

Albon was aboard a 36-foot Carver motor yacht that reportedly lost fuel while Albon traveled from Panama City, Florida, to Crystal River, Florida, Sunday.

The family of the boater notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 6:09 p.m., Sunday. Sector St. Petersburg notified Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders at 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew at 11:27 p.m., Sunday, to conduct a search. Florida Fish and Wildlife and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department launched surface assets.

The Coast Guard Cutter Stingray crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew searched Monday.