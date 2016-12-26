Editor's note: Click on photo for link to high resolution video



FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.— The Coast Guard rescued two adults and two children Monday in Charlotte Harbor after they were reported missing aboard their 16-foot boat.

Rescued were Jason Asbury, 36, Brittany Farr, 32, Lila Asbury, 8, and Ranger Farr, 5, from Texas.

At 7:09 p.m. watch standers at Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach received a call from Jason Asbury's father, stating the four people had not returned from a boating day trip. The boaters left Charlotte Harbor at 11 a.m. and were expected to return by sunset.

A 29-foot Response Boat Small-II boat crew from Station Fort Myers Beach and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater launched. The local Marine Emergency Response Team was activated.

At 9:03 p.m. the Jayhawk helicopter crew located the missing people aboard their boat and lowered a rescue swimmer to assist. The boat was disabled and stranded in the mangroves. A Charlotte County Sheriff's Office marine unit placed the boat in tow and transported the people and their boat to Charlotte Beach Complex.

There were no reported injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Boca Grande Fire and Rescue, Cape Coral Fire and Rescue, and Englewood Fire and Rescue aided in the search.



Correction: An earlier version incorrectly identified one of the missing boaters as Panger Farr. The correct name is Ranger Farr.