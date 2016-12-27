|
December 27, 2016
SEATTLE — The Coast Guard rescued two hunters and a dog who were stranded on Miller Sands, a shallows in the Columbia River located offshore from Altoona, Wash., today.
At approximately 8 a.m., Astoria 911 contacted U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River watchstanders and notified them that an 18-foot vessel anchored near Miller Sands was overcome with waves and the mariners aboard were unable to get back to shore.
The mariners had anchored their vessel and taken an 8-foot boat to the shallows while duck hunting. The pair attempted to return to their larger vessel, but headed back to the small island after experiencing high winds and choppy waters.
The mariners and dog, all wearing lifejackets, were hoisted by a Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and returned to the Sector for further medical evaluation.
The water temperature was 47 degrees with winds at almost 20 mph at the time of the rescue.
