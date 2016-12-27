NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard assisted in the return of an overdue boater to St. Pete Pier, Florida, Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Cutter Stingray established communication between 52-year-old Scott Albon and Sea Tow. Sea Tow took the vessel in tow at 36 miles offshore and brought Albon closer to shore where he was given fuel to drive the rest of the way in, arriving at 4:28 p.m.

Albon ran out of fuel aboard his 36-foot Carver motor yacht while traveling from Panama City Florida, to Crystal River, Florida, Sunday.

The family of the boater notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 6:09 p.m., Sunday. Sector St. Petersburg notified Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders at 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew at 11:27 p.m., Sunday, to conduct a search. Florida Fish and Wildlife and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department launched surface assets.

The Coast Guard Cutter Stingray crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew aided in the search Monday.

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew made visual confirmation of 52 year-old Scott Albon aboard his vessel off the coast of Florida at 3:30 p.m., Monday.

Albon was reported in stable condition.