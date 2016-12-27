|
8th District Heartland Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
December 27, 2016
U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District External Affairs
Contact: U.S. Coast Guard Heartland
Email: 8district-external@uscg.mil
Office: (618) 225-9008
Coast Guard rescues father and daughter from vessel taking on water
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued Jonathan Mason and his 5-year-old daughter from their pleasure craft near the north end of Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Tuesday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 4:10 p.m. from the St. Bernard Sheriffs Office that a 17ft pleasure craft was taking on water with two people on board.
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched at 4:50 p.m.
The MH-65 aircrew arrived on scene at 5:10 p.m. and transported the father and daughter to Air Station New Orleans where they were met by emergency medical services and then released to their family members.
The father and daughter were reported to be in stable condition.
Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.