PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard pulled one kayaker from the water near Cape Charles Wednesday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center were notified at 9:20 a.m. that one adult male overturned his kayak in the vicinity of Cherrystone Inlet approximately two miles west of Cape Charles.

Sector Hampton Roads watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles launched at 9:22 a.m. and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, launched at 9:42 a.m.

The RBM crew arrived on scene at 9:45 a.m., and the Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived at 10:45 a.m.

Both Coast Guard crews searched for the kayaker along with assets from the Norfolk Police Department, Chambers Field, Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

The Jayhawk helicopter crew located the kayaker at approximately 11 a.m. and directed the RBM crew to his position. The RBM crew pulled the man from the water, brought him ashore and transferred him to Northampton County EMS personnel at about 11:20 a.m.

The individual was then transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

For breaking news, follow the Fifth District on Twitter @USCGMidAtlantic.