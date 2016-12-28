Courtesy photo

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of a two-person kayak found approximately two miles west of the Captain James Cook Monument in Kealakekua Bay on the Big Island, Wednesday.

The kayak is orange and red with the words Tropic II on both sides. The paddles appear to be in the stored position.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

At 10:37 a.m., watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center received a relayed report from the Department of Land and Natural Resources informing them that the operator of the Makana Lani had recovered the kayak while transiting two miles west of Kealakekua Bay.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to conduct a search of the area.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.

"The Coast Guard strongly encourages owners to label their gear with a name and contact information. Also, if the gear is lost, report it to the Coast Guard with a good description so that we can eliminate any unnecessary searches," said Lt. Nicholas Spence, a search and rescue coordinator at the Sector Honolulu command center.

The Coast Guard offers free "If Found" decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel's owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.