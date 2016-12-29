Skip to Content
DATE: December 29, 2016 9:53:31 AM PST

Coast Guard medevacs man, 91, from cruise ship near San Juan

A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew approaches the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise ship to medevac a 91-year-old man, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, reportedly experiencing complications from a head injury near San Juan, Puerto Rico. The man reportedly received the head injury prior to boarding the cruise ship. U.S. Coast Guard photos courtesy of Air Station Borinquen A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transfer a 91-year-old man, to awaiting emergency medical services Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, for further care after the helicopter crew medevacked the man from the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise ship near San Juan, Puerto Rico. The man reportedly received a head injury prior to boarding the cruise ship and was medevacked due to complications from that prior injury. U.S. Coast Guard photos courtesy of Air Station Borinquen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard medevacked a 91-year-old man Sunday from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship 35 miles north of San Juan.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center received a call from the crew of the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship, stating one of the passengers was experiencing complications from a seven-day-old head injury. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to transport the man to Isla Grande in Puerto Rico for further medical care.

The helicopter crew hoisted the patient and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services at the Isla Grande Airport who took the man to Central Medico for further medical care.

For more information contact Lt. j.g. Leah Roach at 787-729-5366.