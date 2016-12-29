Coast Guard medevacs man, 91, from cruise ship near San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard medevacked a 91-year-old man Sunday from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship 35 miles north of San Juan.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center received a call from the crew of the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship, stating one of the passengers was experiencing complications from a seven-day-old head injury. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to transport the man to Isla Grande in Puerto Rico for further medical care.

The helicopter crew hoisted the patient and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services at the Isla Grande Airport who took the man to Central Medico for further medical care.

For more information contact Lt. j.g. Leah Roach at 787-729-5366.