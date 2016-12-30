|
9th District Great Lakes Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
December 30, 2016
Ninth Coast Guard District
Contact: U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes
Email: D9PublicAffairs@gmail.com
Office: (216) 902-6020
Mobile: (216) 310-2608
U.S., Canadian Coast Guard search for 6 aboard missing plane off Cleveland
CLEVELAND — U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard crews are searching Lake Erie, Friday, for six people aboard a Cessna Citation 525, after it disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff, Thursday evening, at Burke Lakefront Airport.
The cause of the disappearance is unknown.
At 11:30 p.m., Thursday, the Coast Guard was notified by air traffic control that a Cessna Citation 525 with six people aboard headed to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio, had disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport approximately 2 miles into Lake Erie.
Currently searching is an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an aircrew from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, Ontario, aboard a C-130, fixed-wing airplane.
Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is currently on its way from Detroit to assist in the search.
Weather in the area is reported as seas from 12-15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The depth of water in the search area is around 50 feet.
Further updates will be released as they become available.
