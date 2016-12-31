|
11th District Pacific Southwest Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
December 31, 2016
Sector San Francisco PAO
Contact: Sector San Francisco Public Affairs
Office: (415) 740-4364
Coast Guard discourages improper use of fireworks and flares during New Year's celebration
|A signal flare burns bright during a flare training exercise in Rio Vista, California, April 6, 2012. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levi Read.
SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard reminds boaters to take the proper fireworks precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend on the water for the New Year's holiday weekend.
The Coast Guard urges boaters not to launch or use fireworks aboard a vessel as they can be mistaken as a sign of distress, needlessly attracting Coast Guard and other rescue resources.
”Every New Year's Eve, Coast Guard personnel receive and respond to numerous reports of boaters firing emergency flares from their vessels," said Capt. Tony Ceraolo, the commander of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco. "It can be difficult, and requires a number of resources to determine exactly where the flare came from and whether or not someone needs assistance."
It is also important to avoid using safety flares as fireworks, as they are internationally recognized as a signal of distress. It is a federal felony for anyone to knowingly and willfully communicate a false distress message to the Coast Guard or cause the Coast Guard to attempt to save lives and property when no help is needed. This includes, but is not limited to, firing flares in a non-distress situation or saying "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday" for a radio check.
"The Coast Guard stresses flares should only be fired to indicate distress when a boater feels that they are in an emergency situation," Ceraolo said. "With the increase of maritime traffic during the New Year's weekend, actual maritime emergencies are highly possible, and the firing of a flare in a non-emergency situation could result in a delay in Coast Guard response to a legitimate maritime emergency in a different location.”
Boaters are also reminded to stay clear of fireworks displays staged from barges or shore side facilities.
Scheduled fireworks displays in the Bay Area for New Year's celebrations include San Francisco and Sacramento. Mariners can reference the following maps to identify the 1,000-foot safety zone in place for San Francisco and the three 280-foot safety zones surrounding the fireworks displays in Sacramento.
In an effort to increase the safety of boaters on the water this holiday weekend, the Coast Guard recommends the following:
- Boaters watching fireworks from the water should ensure that they are not impeding navigable channels.
- Stay informed. Be sure to check the local weather prior to departing the dock. Weather can change very rapidly and boaters should keep a watchful eye on the forecasted conditions. The public should monitor the National Weather Service, local television and radio reports. Boaters can monitor weather patterns, fog and developing storms on channel on VHF-FM marine-band radio. Smallcraft advisories are also available on channel 16.
- Always wear a life jacket. Since there is little time to reach for stowed vests when accidents occur, wearing one at all times reduces your risk of drowning. Federal law requires you to have a personal floatation device on board for each passenger.
- File a float plan. A float plan is simply letting family and friends know where you are going and your expected time of return. File a float plan with someone who is not getting underway with you and stick to the plan. If you change plans, contact the person. A float plan assists responders in the search of an overdue boater who may be in distress.
- NEVER boat under the influence. It is recommended that boaters have a designated sober operator, as it is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in every state. There are stringent penalties for violating BUI/BWI laws, which can include large fines, suspension or revocation of boat operator privileges and jail terms.
Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.