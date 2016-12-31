A signal flare burns bright during a flare training exercise in Rio Vista, California, April 6, 2012. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levi Read.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard reminds boaters to take the proper fireworks precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend on the water for the New Year's holiday weekend.

The Coast Guard urges boaters not to launch or use fireworks aboard a vessel as they can be mistaken as a sign of distress, needlessly attracting Coast Guard and other rescue resources.

”Every New Year's Eve, Coast Guard personnel receive and respond to numerous reports of boaters firing emergency flares from their vessels," said Capt. Tony Ceraolo, the commander of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco. "It can be difficult, and requires a number of resources to determine exactly where the flare came from and whether or not someone needs assistance."

It is also important to avoid using safety flares as fireworks, as they are internationally recognized as a signal of distress. It is a federal felony for anyone to knowingly and willfully communicate a false distress message to the Coast Guard or cause the Coast Guard to attempt to save lives and property when no help is needed. This includes, but is not limited to, firing flares in a non-distress situation or saying "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday" for a radio check.

"The Coast Guard stresses flares should only be fired to indicate distress when a boater feels that they are in an emergency situation," Ceraolo said. "With the increase of maritime traffic during the New Year's weekend, actual maritime emergencies are highly possible, and the firing of a flare in a non-emergency situation could result in a delay in Coast Guard response to a legitimate maritime emergency in a different location.”

Boaters are also reminded to stay clear of fireworks displays staged from barges or shore side facilities.

Scheduled fireworks displays in the Bay Area for New Year's celebrations include San Francisco and Sacramento. Mariners can reference the following maps to identify the 1,000-foot safety zone in place for San Francisco and the three 280-foot safety zones surrounding the fireworks displays in Sacramento.

In an effort to increase the safety of boaters on the water this holiday weekend, the Coast Guard recommends the following: