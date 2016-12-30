Skip to Content

December 30, 2016


VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force search Lake Erie for missing plane

RCAF CC-130 searches for missing plane near Cleveland
The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force search Lake Erie just off Cleveland for a missing airplane with 6 people aboard Dec. 30, 2016. The aircraft went missing shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport the evening of Dec. 29. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher M. Yaw.

Further updates will be released as they become available. For more information contact the response joint information center at 216-937-0121.

