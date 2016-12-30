MIAMI – The Coast Guard rescued a jet skier Friday 25 miles east of Miami.

Watch standers with the Seventh Coast Guard District Command Center received a personal locating beacon (PLB) notification at 12:59 p.m. and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

The rescue crew arrived on scene at 1:23 p.m., hoisted the jet skier and brought him to Jackson Memorial Hospital with no reported injuries and in stable condition.

“Because this mariner had a PLB and activated it, our rescue crews were able to quickly and accurately locate and rescue him,” said Capt. Todd Coggeshall, Seventh Coast Guard District chief of incident management. “We always encourage mariners to have either properly registered emergency position indicating radio beacons or personal locating beacons for situations much like this, because it could be mean finding a mariner in distress sooner than later.”

