Skip to Content

5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

Print this page

News Release

December 30, 2016


Contact: Seth Johnson

Email: padetac@uscg.mil

Office: (609) 813-3888

Mobile: (757) 434-6043

4 people, dog rescued 290 miles off Savannah

Four people aboard the sailing vessel Luna C. are rescued by the crew of the crew of the Jennifer Schepers, a 590-foot Liberian cargo ship, approximately 290 miles off Savannah, Georgia, Weds. Dec. 28, 2016. The crew of the Luna C. hailed the U.S. Coast Guard to notify them of their distress after suffering engine failure aboard the 38-foot sailboat. The Coast Guard then contacted the crew of the Jennifer Schepers using the Coast Guard's Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System (AMVER). Once the four crew members of the Luna C. were transferred to the Jennifer Schepers, they rode with the crew to Wilmington, Delaware. Photo courtesy of the crew of the Jennifer Schepers

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/3081901/crew-sailboat-rescued-290-miles-off-savannah

PHILADELPHIA - Four people and a dog were rescued from a sailboat approximately 290-miles off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday.

Members of Coast Guard Sector Charleston were notified by Boat U.S., that the 38-foot sailboat Luna C. suffered engine failure and damage to the sailboat’s mast, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Sector Charleston used the Coast Guard’s Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System (AMVER), to contact the crew of the Jennifer Schepers, a 590-foot Liberian flagged container ship.

The crew of the Jennifer Schepers diverted from their course to assist the four individuals and their dog and took them aboard.

The four people and their dog rode aboard the Jennifer Schepers to the ship's next port of call in Wilmington, Delaware, where they safely disembarked earlier today.

AMVER is a Coast Guard-sponsored program, which creates a mutual network of large ships and platforms to help expedite rescues or respond to emergencies that happen offshore.

Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.