14th District Hawaii & the Pacific
News Release
December 31, 2016
U.S. Coast Guard
Update: Search continues for 3 people aboard possible downed aircraft off Molokai
HONOLULU — The search for a possible downed aircraft with three people aboard near Ilio Point, Molokai, continues Saturday.
The search now extends up to 17 miles northeast of Ilio Point.
Missing are: Michael Childers, pilot, and two passengers John Mizuno and Whitney Thomas. They were flying in a Cessna with tail number N174LL.
Crews currently engaged in the search are:
- HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
- Crew of USCGC Kittiwake (WPB-87316) from Honolulu
- Air and surface assets from Molokai Fire Department and Maui County Fire Department
Aircrews from Air Station Barbers Point have deployed three self-locating datum marker buoys to aid in the search.
Weather in the area is reported as 23 mph winds with waves at 6 to 8 feet and scattered showers.
At 7 p.m., Friday, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu received a call from personnel at the Honolulu Control Facility stating a Cessna with three people aboard reportedly disappeared from radar while enroute from Molokai airport to Honolulu.
More information will be released once it becomes available.
