EUREKA, Calif. — The Coast Guard and local partner agencies are searching for a 67-year-old male in the water after rescuing two people near Todd Point in Fort Bragg Saturday evening.

At approximately 6 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders received a report of two men and one female in the water.

An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay rescued a female from the water and flew her to the nearest hospital while the local fire department rescued a male in the water where he was transported to the same hospital. Both distressed personnel were reported to be conscious but had symptoms of hyperthermia.

Coast Guard Station Noyo River, Air Station Humboldt Bay, local sheriffs and fire department crews continue to search for the remaining man in the water and along the shoreline.

The missing man is reported to have a long white beard and white hair.