|
13th District Pacific Northwest Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 01, 2017
Coast Guard 13th District Public Affairs Seattle
Contact: Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi
Email: Alissa.A.Flockerzi@uscg.mil
Office: (206) 220-7176
Mobile: (206) 251-3237
Photo Available: Coast Guard rescues 1 mariner aboard disabled vessel in Bellingham Bay
Editor's note: To view or download video, please click on the image below. DVIDS requires registration to download.
SEATTLE — The Coast Guard rescued one mariner aboard a disabled vessel after he become disoriented in Bellingham Bay, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound command center received a report from Station Bellingham of the disabled and adrift 27-foot crab in the shoals of Bellingham Bay with one person aboard at 3:05 p.m.
The mariner was unable to give his exact position but was quickly located after Sector personnel tracked his location using his cell phone GPS signal.
A Coast Guard Station Bellingham rescue boat crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium responded to the incident and safely removed the mariner from his vessel at 4:13 p.m.
The mariner was reported to be in good condition and did not seek medical attention.
“The Coast Guard encourages mariners to carry a VHF-FM radio aboard their vessels,” said Don Knesebeck, a command duty officer at Coast Guard 13th District Command Center. “Even if cell phones have a GPS transmitter, tracking down a cell phone is an involved process. Calling 911 with a cell phone should not be ruled out in case of an emergency but using a radio for distress calls is the best possible way to get the help you need, faster.”
The weather at the time of the rescue was 4-6 foot waves and 25-knot winds.
###
Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.