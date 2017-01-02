Coast Guard searches for MSC Divina cruise ship passenger suspected of going overboard near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard is searching for a passenger from the MSC Divina cruise ship, who is suspected of going overboard early Monday morning in waters north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Jeon Pierre Knorr, 74, a French citizen was reportedly last seen by his wife at approximately 3 a.m. going out to the couple's room balcony to take some fresh air. The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the missing passenger remain unknown.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan proceeded to launch an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Borinquen to initiate the search. MSC Divina officials notified the Coast Guard that they have searched the entire cruise ship and made callouts through the public announcement system with negative results.

Pierre Knorr was described as being six-foot tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search are:

MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Air Station Borinquen, Puerto Rico

HC-130 aircraft from Air Station Clearwater, Fla.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod, Mass.

Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley

The Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley is a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter home-ported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.