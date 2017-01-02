NEW YORK — A Coast Guard Station New Haven rescue boatcrew assisted a disabled vessel in Morris Cove, Connecticut, Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound Command Center were notified that a 23-foot vessel was disabled and anchored in Morris Cove, Connecticut, with two people aboard.

Sector Long Island Sound watchstanders launched a Coast Guard rescue crew from Coast Guard Station New Haven, and issued a Marine Assistance Request Broadcast to mariners in the area who could potentially assist the disabled vessel.

The Station rescue crew arrived on scene around 4:45 p.m., and established a stern tow with the vessel.

The rescue crew towed the vessel to City Point Marina in New Haven, Connecticut and conducted a safety inspection of the vessel resulting in three violations; no fire extinguisher, no sound signals, and expired flares.

“During this time of year, the waters of Connecticut are an unforgiving environment and it's critical that mariners are prepared for sea with the proper equipment to safeguard their lives,” said Chief Petty Officer Frank St. Pierre, a crewmember of Sector Long Island Sound. “A situation could occur at any time while on the water, and being fully prepared could mean the difference between a life or death situation.”

For more information on boating safety, go to the Boating Safety Resource Center at http://www.uscgboating.org.