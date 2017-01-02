NEW ORLEANS— The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a 500-gallon diesel-fuel spill in the Mississippi River near Reserve, Louisiana, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 5:00 p.m. that Custom Fuel Services’ tank barge reportedly discharged 500 gallons of diesel into the Mississippi River during a diesel fuel transfer near mile marker 137.

The vessel has secured the discharge of fuel.

The diesel has been contained with boom. The vessel has applied sorbents and has begun clean up. Sector New Orleans pollution investigators will investigate the spill, Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard will continue to monitor the situation until the fuel is removed from the water.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.