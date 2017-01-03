|
8th District Heartland Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 03, 2017
Update: Diesel spill clean up complete near Reserve, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard reports that clean-up operations for a 500-gallon diesel-fuel spill in the Mississippi River near Reserve, Louisiana, have been completed, Tuesday.
Custom Fuel Services’ tank barge reportedly discharged 500 gallons of diesel into the Mississippi River during a diesel fuel transfer near mile marker 137 at approximately 5 p.m., Monday.
Environmental Safety and Health assisted in clean-up operations and all of the discharged diesel has been recovered or has dissipated.
