**Correction**

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard reports that clean-up operations for a 500-gallon diesel-fuel spill in the Mississippi River near Reserve, Louisiana, have been completed, Tuesday.

Custom Fuel Services’ tank barge reportedly discharged 500 gallons of diesel into the Mississippi River during a diesel fuel transfer near mile marker 137 at approximately 5 p.m., Monday.

Environmental Safety and Health assisted in clean-up operations and all of the discharged diesel has been recovered or has dissipated.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.