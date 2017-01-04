OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Coast Guard is searching North Bay in the vicinity of Case Inlet near Allyn, for a missing kayaker who was last seen at 11:45 p.m., Tuesday.

The Coast Guard is searching for Andrew W. Aldredge, 31 , who was last seen in a yellow kayak wearing dark green Carhardt gear and no life jacket.

The Coast Guard was notified of the missing man by the Mason County Sheriff's Office at 1:30 a.m., Wednesday. The Coast Guard began searching and continues to search with crews from Station Seattle, Air Station Port Angeles and the Cutter Adelie. Coast Guard crews located an empty yellow kayak with a paddle in North Bay at about 9 a.m.

Aldredge reportedly only planned to travel 300 yards to his car from a vessel anchored in North Bay.

The Coast Guard and the Mason County Sheriff's Office is seeking any information concerning this case. To report information contact the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center at 206-217-6001.

"The Coast Guard reminds all boaters and participants of on-water activities, no matter the experience level to wear a life jacket and other emergency gear," said Cmdr. Brian Meier, search mission coordinator, Sector Puget Sound. "It is also recommended to be prepared for the extremely cold water in the area by wearing a drysuit or wetsuit.

The water temperature in the search area is 43 degrees and the air temperature is 30 degrees.