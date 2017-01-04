Skip to Content

5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

Print this page

News Release

January 04, 2017


Contact: 5th District Public Affairs

Email: d5de@uscg.mil

Office: (757) 398-6272

VIDEO UPDATE: Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 20 miles northeast of Oregon Inlet, NC

Two U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City air crewmembers assist in bringing a woman into the cabin of their MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Personnel at the 5th District Command Center were notified of a woman suffering abdominal pains on the cruise ship Grandeur of the Seas 20 miles northeast of Oregon Inlet and arranged for her medevac. U.S. Coast Guard Photograph by Air Station Elizabeth City

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 76-year-old woman from a cruise ship approximately 20 miles off the coast of North Carolina, today.

The Coast Guard was notified by the captain of the Grandeur of the Seas, of a female passenger who was experiencing abdominal pains, approximately 20 miles northeast of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, at about 8:40 a.m.

Watchstander's at the Coast Guard's 5th District Command Center dispatched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew from Air Station Elizabeth City at approximately 9:30 a.m. and arrived on-scene at approximately 10 a.m.

The air crew hoisted the woman and her daughter to the helicopter and transported them to Norfolk Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, arriving at about 11 a.m.

"The crew was extremely professional,” said Lt. Daniel Reilly, co-pilot for the medevac. "They had the patient and daughter ready for the rescue swimmer and made for a smooth hoisting evolution."

For breaking news, follow the 5th District on Twitter @USCGMidAtlantic.

Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.