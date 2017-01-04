PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 76-year-old woman from a cruise ship approximately 20 miles off the coast of North Carolina, today.

The Coast Guard was notified by the captain of the Grandeur of the Seas, of a female passenger who was experiencing abdominal pains, approximately 20 miles northeast of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, at about 8:40 a.m.

Watchstander's at the Coast Guard's 5th District Command Center dispatched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew from Air Station Elizabeth City at approximately 9:30 a.m. and arrived on-scene at approximately 10 a.m.

The air crew hoisted the woman and her daughter to the helicopter and transported them to Norfolk Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, arriving at about 11 a.m.

"The crew was extremely professional,” said Lt. Daniel Reilly, co-pilot for the medevac. "They had the patient and daughter ready for the rescue swimmer and made for a smooth hoisting evolution."

