Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship passenger

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday at 9:55 p.m. for a cruise ship missing passenger from the MSC Divina near San Juan.



The missing was Jean Pierre Knorr, 74.

"Suspending a search is never an easy decision to make and it's one we take seriously," said Capt. Robert W. Warren, Sector San Juan commander. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Jean Knorr during this difficult time."

Rescue crews searched for more than 35 hours, covering more than 2,000 square miles.

Coast Guard crews involved in the search included:

Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules fixed-wing aircrew

Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley crew

Watch standers with Sector San Juan Commander Center were notified Monday by the crew of the MSC Divina cruise ship of Knorr's absence who was last seen around 3.a.m. by his wife.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley is a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter, home ported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.