LOS ANGELES – The Coast Guard is investigating a report of a small downed helicopter near San Pedro, Calif.

Wacthstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/ Long Beach received initial notification from several passengers aboard an outbound cruise ship reporting a small black helicopter entering the water near the Los Angeles breakwall on Jan. 4, 2016, at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The Coast Guard immediately launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles/ Long Beach along with a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu to investigate the area, along with assets from several partner agencies.

For further information please contact Coast Guard Public Affairs at (310)521-4260.