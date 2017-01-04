Skip to Content

PADET LA/LB Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

Print this page

News Release

January 04, 2017


PADET Los Angeles

Contact: PA3 Andrea Anderson

Email: andrea.l.anderson@uscg.mil

Office: (310) 521-4260

Coast Guard investigating reports of possible downed helicopter near San Pedro

LOS ANGELES – The Coast Guard is investigating a report of a small downed helicopter near San Pedro, Calif.

Wacthstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/ Long Beach received initial notification from several passengers aboard an outbound cruise ship reporting a small black helicopter entering the water near the Los Angeles breakwall on Jan. 4, 2016, at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The Coast Guard immediately launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles/ Long Beach along with a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu to investigate the area, along with assets from several partner agencies.

For further information please contact Coast Guard Public Affairs at (310)521-4260.

Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.