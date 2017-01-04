|
PADET LA/LB Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 04, 2017
PADET Los Angeles
Contact: PA3 Andrea Anderson
Email: andrea.l.anderson@uscg.mil
Office: (310) 521-4260
UPDATE: Coast Guard has closed Los Angeles Harbor entrance to all vessel traffic
LOS ANGELES – The Coast Guard has closed the entrance to Los Angeles Harbor to all vessel traffic due to ongoing search efforts.
The entrance has been closed to allow for effective search efforts of the possible debris field.
There has been a 1000-foot safety zone put in place.
For further information please contact Coast Guard Public Affairs at (310)521-4260.
Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.