January 04, 2017


UPDATE: Coast Guard has closed Los Angeles Harbor entrance to all vessel traffic

LOS ANGELES – The Coast Guard has closed the entrance to Los Angeles Harbor to all vessel traffic due to ongoing search efforts.

The entrance has been closed to allow for effective search efforts of the possible debris field.

There has been a 1000-foot safety zone put in place. 

For further information please contact Coast Guard Public Affairs at (310)521-4260.

