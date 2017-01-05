NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard reports that the oil production platform fire near Grand Isle, Louisiana, has been extinguished, Thursday.

A fire on a Renaissance Offshore LLC oil production platform near Grand Isle, Louisiana, is reported to have been extinguished at approximately 6:15 a.m., Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at approximately 2:30 a.m. that an oil production platform caught fire approximately 80 miles south of Grand Isle. Watchstanders directed the launch of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama, to conduct an over flight.

There were four people aboard the platform who evacuated into the water and were recovered by the offshore supply vessel Mary Wyatt Milano. There were no reported injuries.

The Crew of Mary Wyatt Milano and three other offshore supply vessels assisted in fighting the fire.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.