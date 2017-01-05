Four offshore supply vessels extinguish a fire on an oil production platform fire near Grand Isle, Louisiana, January 5, 2017. There were four people aboard the platform who evacuated into the water and were recovered by the offshore supply vessel Mary Wyatt Milano. There were no reported injuries.

(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

