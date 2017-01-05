Skip to Content

8th District Heartland Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

News Release

January 05, 2017


U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District External Affairs

Contact: U.S. Coast Guard Heartland

Email: 8district-external@uscg.mil

Office: (618) 225-9008

PHOTO RELEASE: Coast Guard responds to oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico

Four offshore supply vessels extinguish a fire on an oil production platform fire near Grand Isle, Louisiana, January 5, 2017. There were four people aboard the platform who evacuated into the water and were recovered by the offshore supply vessel Mary Wyatt Milano. There were no reported injuries. (Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

