LOS ANGELES — The Coast Guard ended the search for a downed helicopter in the Port of Los Angeles Thursday January 5, 2017 at 11:05 a.m.

The Coast Guard ended their search after members of the Los Angeles Port Police dive team located wreckage of a helicopter just inside the break wall.

Wacthstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a report from several passengers aboard a outbound cruise ship reporting a small black helicopter entering the water near the Los Angeles break wall on Jan. 4, 2017, at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The Coast Guard launched two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrews from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and Coast Guard cutter Blackfin, a 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Santa Barbara, Calif., to search for the helicopter. The Los Angeles Port Police, Long Beach Harbor Patrol and Los Angeles City Fire Department also had several water assets searching.

The Port of Los Angeles is now open to all vessel traffic.

Members of the Los Angeles Port Police will conduct a press briefing at 2 p.m., located at 330 Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731.