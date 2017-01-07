|
January 07, 2017
Correction: Coast Guard rescues two people from vessel taking on water
**Correction: The two people were rescued before their boat sank, and they were taken to Fort Morgan, Alabama.**
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued two people from a vessel taking on water approximately 2 miles offshore Fort Morgan, Alabama, Friday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 10:20 p.m. that a 24-foot pleasure craft with two people on board was taking on water approximately 2 miles offshore Fort Morgan.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island to assist the vessel.
The crew arrived on scene at 10:53 p.m. They recovered the two people and transported them to shore in Fort Morgan, Alabama, where they were picked up by a friend.
