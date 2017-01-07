|
5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 07, 2017
Contact: 5th District Public Affairs
Email: d5de@uscg.mil
Office: (757) 398-6272
Coast Guard rescues 2 hunters from Great Island, NC
HOBUCKEN, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued two men Saturday from a boat aground on Great Island, near Oriental.
Watchstanders at Station Hobucken were notified at approximately 6 a.m. from a 911 dispatcher that a 15-foot boat had run aground on Great Island. The two men aboard waded to shore near the vessel.
Station Hobucken launched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew at approximately 7:20 a.m. The boat crew arrived on scene at approximately 7:30 a.m. and rescued the men. The two men were transferred to Oriental where they retrieved their vehicle.
There were no injuries or pollution reported. The men plan to retrieve their vessel later.
"Thanks to their familiarity with the area and having proper communications equipment, we were able to locate the hunters immediately," Petty Officer 3rd Class Lori Nofsinger, Station Hobucken crewmember. "Their having a cell phone was key during this case."
For breaking news, follow the 5th District on Twitter @USCGMidAtlantic.
Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.