5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

January 07, 2017


Coast Guard rescues 2 hunters from Great Island, NC

U.S. Coast Guard Station Hobucken crew members help two men stranded on Great Island, near Oriental, North Carolina, into their 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat November 30, 2016. The Coast Guard responded to a 911 dispatch after the vessel ran aground and two men waded to shore. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aram R. Chaghatzbanian

HOBUCKEN, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued two men Saturday from a boat aground on Great Island, near Oriental.

Watchstanders at Station Hobucken were notified at approximately 6 a.m. from a 911 dispatcher that a 15-foot boat had run aground on Great Island. The two men aboard waded to shore near the vessel.

Station Hobucken launched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew at approximately 7:20 a.m. The boat crew arrived on scene at approximately 7:30 a.m. and rescued the men. The two men were transferred to Oriental where they retrieved their vehicle.

There were no injuries or pollution reported. The men plan to retrieve their vessel later.

"Thanks to their familiarity with the area and having proper communications equipment, we were able to locate the hunters immediately," Petty Officer 3rd Class Lori Nofsinger, Station Hobucken crewmember. "Their having a cell phone was key during this case."

